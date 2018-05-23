 VIDEO: Sandboarding Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Sandboarding Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes

VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte heads down to the Great Sand Dunes National Park to try out sandboarding and the new GoPro Fusion camera. He struggled with both.

