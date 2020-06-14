VIDEO: Sandboarding is back on in Colorado

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/BrE87P963sk

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte goes sandboarding.

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve reopened on June 3 with access to the sand ramp trail, sand pit and Castle Creek play area.

Recreationalists are welcome to try sand sledding or sandboarding in the dunefield, and all hiking trails including Mosca Pass, Montville Nature, Sand Sheet Loop, Wellington Ditch, Dunes Overlook, Medano Lake and Music Pass are open.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Starting on Wednesday, June 17, the park will implement Phase 2 and re-open access to Pinon Flats Campground Loop 1 and Loop 2, including restroom facilities. Overnight backcountry access in the National Park, including the dune field and sites along the Sand Ramp Trail, will also begin June 17.

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is located in Alamosa and Saguache counties.