VIDEO: Senna Leith finds the fresh snow in Vail
April 8, 2018
VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte catches up with local snowboardcross racer Senna Leith, who competed on the World Cup tour this season. LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
