VIDEO: Ski pass sharing agreements across Europe, On the Hill from Bansko, Bulgaria with John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/zH7sqr26Y30

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte travels to Bansko ski resort in Bulgaria, where conditions are soft for the resort’s opening week.

LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods splitboard use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute