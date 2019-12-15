VIDEO: Ski pass sharing agreements across Europe, On the Hill from Bansko, Bulgaria with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Ski pass sharing agreements across Europe, On the Hill from Bansko, Bulgaria with John LaConte

On The Hill | December 15, 2019

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/zH7sqr26Y30

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte travels to Bansko ski resort in Bulgaria, where conditions are soft for the resort’s opening week.

