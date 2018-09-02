VIDEO: Snowboarding Aug-Sept at Mt. Hood closing weekend 2018

VIDEO: Yes, there’s still lift-served skiing and snowboarding available in North America in August and September. Timberline Lodge & Ski Area on Mt. Hood stayed open through Labor Day weekend in 2018, with the official closing day scheduled for Monday, Sept. 3. Vail Daily reporter John LaConte made the journey out to Oregon to ride the snow field, join him for a few runs on On the Hill.

