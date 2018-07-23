VIDEO: Snowboarding in July at Copper Mountain
July 23, 2018
VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits nearby Copper Mountain for the Woodward at Copper on-snow camp currently underway at Pipeline Park, a lift-served terrain park which Copper Mountain is able to keep maintained throughout the summer.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
