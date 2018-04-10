 VIDEO: Snowboarding Minturn Mile | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Snowboarding Minturn Mile

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill reporters John LaConte and Ross Leonhart take a trip to Minturn on their snowboards. LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute