VIDEO: Snowy conditions a day before Vail Mountain closes for 2017-18
April 14, 2018
VIDEO: A day before Vail Mountain closes for the 2017-18 season, Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte delivers a video conditions report while snowboarding through the trees near Roger’s Run. LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Police arrest woman found in dumpster for false reporting, say her story is ‘fictitious’
- Injured skier at Beaver Creek saved by vacationing ER doctor on Larkspur
- Vail Mountain announces lift operations, reminds skiers of rules for Closing Day
- Eagle County breaks ground on $33 million airport terminal expansion project
- Vail Valley teen arrested for school violence threat. Student, 16, faces two charges