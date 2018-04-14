 VIDEO: Snowy conditions a day before Vail Mountain closes for 2017-18 | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Snowy conditions a day before Vail Mountain closes for 2017-18

VIDEO: A day before Vail Mountain closes for the 2017-18 season, Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte delivers a video conditions report while snowboarding through the trees near Roger’s Run. LaConte is riding a Logger from Minturn splitboard / snowboard company Weston Snowboards.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute