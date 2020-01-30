VIDEO: Snowy conditions to close January, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Snowy conditions to close January, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | January 30, 2020

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/LNZlzPIKifA

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte snowboards down the Prima run on Vail Mountain during a snowstorm on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

LaConte is riding a Weston Range snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute

On The Hill
See more