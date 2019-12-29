VIDEO: Soft snow in Blue Sky Basin, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Soft snow in Blue Sky Basin, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | December 29, 2019

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/qqXwgz1TDuU

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte delivers a snow conditions dispatch from Vail while snowboarding through Earl’s Bowl in Blue Sky Basin.

LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods splitboard use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

