VIDEO: Soft snow in Blue Sky Basin, On the Hill with John LaConte
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/qqXwgz1TDuU
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte delivers a snow conditions dispatch from Vail while snowboarding through Earl’s Bowl in Blue Sky Basin.
LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods splitboard use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.
