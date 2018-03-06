 VIDEO: Sun and fresh snow at Vail | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Sun and fresh snow at Vail

VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from the Christmas run on Vail Mountain on March 6, 2018, while riding a HovlandSnowskates.com Buckshot snowskate through 2 inches of fresh snow.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute