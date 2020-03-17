VIDEO: Uphill at own risk at Vail, mountain closed for the season
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/j3Yi2KGI1hQ
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte snowboards Vail Mountain on March 17, 2020, following the announcement that Vail will be closed the rest of the season.
