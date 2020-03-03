VIDEO: Vail up to 260 inches for the season, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Vail up to 260 inches for the season, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | March 3, 2020

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/daZhFzsXCY4

Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes a run through Cheetah Gully on Vail Mountain after the resort reported 4 inches of fresh snow overnight.

