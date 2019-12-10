VIDEO: Verbier is Epic in Switzerland, Vail Daily On the Hill with John LaConte
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/CJPk04vUiuc
WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte delivers his video conditions report from Verbier, Switzerland, which has a pass sharing agreement with Vail’s Epic Pass.
LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods splitboard use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
On The Hill
