VIDEO: Warm Monday on Vail Mountain
November 27, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
VIDEO: Vail Daily On the Hill correspondent John LaConte reports from Vail Mountain on a warm Monday, less than a week into the 2017-18 season. Vail is currently offering skiers and snowboarders access to the Born Free run via Chair 8.
In today’s episode of On the Hill, John LaConte is riding a Buckshot snowskate from HovlandSnowskates.com
