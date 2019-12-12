VIDEO: Zermatt is Ikonic in Switzerland, Vail Daily On the Hill with John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/mJ8nbpFJS4A

WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Zermatt resort in Switzerland, where the Ikon Pass allows North American skiers and snowboarders to experience one of the world’s most beautiful places.

LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods splitboard use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of leather gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute