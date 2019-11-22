 WATCH: More runs open at Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

WATCH: More runs open at Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | November 22, 2019

John LaConte

VIDEO: John LaConte with the Vail Daily delivers a conditions report while snowboarding through the newly opened runs of Whistle Pig and Zot on Vail Mountain.

