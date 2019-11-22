WATCH: More runs open at Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte
VIDEO: John LaConte with the Vail Daily delivers a conditions report while snowboarding through the newly opened runs of Whistle Pig and Zot on Vail Mountain.
LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
On The Hill
WATCH: Heavy snow on Vail Mountain, On the Hill with John LaConte
Take a run down Slifer Express with John and Polina LaConte on the first snowy day of Vail’s 2019-20 season.