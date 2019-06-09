WATCH: Onewheel ride at the GoPro Mountain Games
VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte cruises from village to village at the GoPro Mountain Games using a Onewheel from Rocky Mountain Adventure Rentals in Eagle-Vail.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
GoPro Mountain Games
WATCH: Onewheel ride at the GoPro Mountain Games
VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte cruises from village to village at the GoPro Mountain Games using a Onewheel from …