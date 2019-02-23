WATCH: Talons Challenge 2019 at Beaver Creek
February 23, 2019
Sean Naylor was On the Hill Saturday along with hundreds of skiers and snowboarders taking on 26,226 vertical feet of black diamond and double black diamond terrain for the 16th annual Talons Challenge at Beaver Creek.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
Recommended Stories For You
Music: Adventures by A Himitsu https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgFwu-j5-xNJml2FtTrrB3A Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Music released by Argofox https://youtu.be/8BXNwnxaVQE Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/MkNeIUgNPQ8
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Warning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoods
- O. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfies
- Storm could bring up to 14 inches of new snow to Vail and Beaver Creek
- WATCH: Park City-area avalanche buries skier in harrowing backcountry episode
- Skier rushed from Beaver Creek, pronounced dead at 85