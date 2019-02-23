WATCH: Talons Challenge 2019 at Beaver Creek

Sean Naylor was On the Hill Saturday along with hundreds of skiers and snowboarders taking on 26,226 vertical feet of black diamond and double black diamond terrain for the 16th annual Talons Challenge at Beaver Creek.

