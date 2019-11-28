 WATCH: Top to bottom skiing now open to Vail, Lionshead villages | VailDaily.com

WATCH: Top to bottom skiing now open to Vail, Lionshead villages

On The Hill | November 28, 2019

John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/g3CZP5LpcxU

VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Vail Mountain on Thanksgiving 2019, the first day of the season the mountain is offering top to bottom skiing.

