WATCH: Top to bottom skiing now open to Vail, Lionshead villages

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/g3CZP5LpcxU

VIDEO: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Vail Mountain on Thanksgiving 2019, the first day of the season the mountain is offering top to bottom skiing.

LaConte is riding a Weston Range snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute