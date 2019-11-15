WATCH: Vail Opening Day 2019 conditions report – On the Hill with John LaConte
Take a run down Ramshorn with Vail Daily reporter John LaConte, who snowboards past a system of snow cannons while explaining how those cannons differ from traditional snowmaking guns.
LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard
On The Hill
