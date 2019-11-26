 WATCH: Vail Whiskey Jack powder run Nov 26, On the Hill with John LaConte | VailDaily.com

WATCH: Vail Whiskey Jack powder run Nov 26, On the Hill with John LaConte

On The Hill | November 26, 2019

John LaConte

VIDEO: During a big snowstorm in Vail, reporter John LaConte enjoys the soft snow on Vail’s Whiskey Jack run Nov. 26, shortly after Whiskey Jack opened for the season.

LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

