WATCH: Vail Whiskey Jack powder run Nov 26, On the Hill with John LaConte

Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/9P0DzR9xWyc

VIDEO: During a big snowstorm in Vail, reporter John LaConte enjoys the soft snow on Vail’s Whiskey Jack run Nov. 26, shortly after Whiskey Jack opened for the season.

LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute