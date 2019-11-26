WATCH: Vail Whiskey Jack powder run Nov 26, On the Hill with John LaConte
Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/9P0DzR9xWyc
VIDEO: During a big snowstorm in Vail, reporter John LaConte enjoys the soft snow on Vail’s Whiskey Jack run Nov. 26, shortly after Whiskey Jack opened for the season.
LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard, use PromoCode: onthehill for a free pair of gloves with the purchase of a snowboard from locally based snowboard and splitboard provider Weston Backcountry.
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute
On The Hill
WATCH: Scenes from Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, the second early opening in 2 years
On the Hill: Beaver Creek opens for the season with over 70 acres, 15 inches in the past three days.