On The Hook! fish and chips food truck to park in EagleVail Wednesday

On The Hook!, a regional food truck serving fish and chips, will park outside the EagleVail Sherwin Williams paint store for the day on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The truck will be serving its signature line-caught wild Alaska cod from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On The Hook! food truck’s meal costs $12.

Special to the Daily

On The Hook! is dedicated to serving the highest quality fish, and that starts from the moment the fish is caught. After the cod is reeled into the boat, it is immediately headed, gutted and flash-frozen to preserve the fresh quality. When it’s time to cook, the fish is fried in a housemade beer batter — a recipe the truck’s founders have been perfecting since their college days at the University of Wyoming — and served with housemade sauces.

That’s the whole menu: three pieces of hand-dipped wild Alaskan cod, beer-battered fries, housemade tartar sauce and sriracha mayonnaise.

To view the truck’s month-to-month schedule and find out when it will be in Eagle County again, visit onthehookfishandchips.com.