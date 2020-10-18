Once a Husky, always a Husky as Battle Mountain hockey team mobilizes to help Eagle mom

EAGLE — Once a hockey mom, always a hockey mom — a fact proven in action on a Friday this October when Mindee Stevenson needed a helping hand. The Battle Mountain High School Huskies showed up to offer 34 of them.

Stevenson has experienced a juggernaut of great highs and deep lows during the past year. Last fall, the former professional bike racer who now resides in Eagle was in Manchester, England, competing in velodrome events in the masters division for USA Cycling. She brought home a gold medal.

“I was in Manchester in October and when I came back, five weeks later, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer,” she said.

She has since undergone surgery and treatment, which includes a new regime that began six weeks ago. The whirlwind of the last year reminded her that life is short. In that frame of mind Stevenson and long-time local Will Brown, who have been together for four years, decided to get married. That meant consolidating their two houses under one roof. That’s where the Husky hockey helpers make their way into the story.

A Husky for life

Stevenson and Brown both owned their own homes and after their marriage, they both sold their residences to purchase a new place together. But making the actual move proved to be a challenge.

“I was trying to call around for moving companies and no one was available,” Stevenson said. “I was talking to my real estate agent Heather, who is also a hockey mom, and I was just beside myself.”

“COVID-19 has all the moving companies booked out through November,” said Heather Rawlings, real estate agent/fellow hockey mom. Rawlings got creative and her inspiration was sitting right there in her very own living room — her hockey player son.

Rawlings reached out to Huskies coach Derek Byron to see if the team members could help out Stevenson. She got a resounding yes.

“We have teenagers who can lift stuff,” Byron deadpanned.

Bronson Fiore, Stevenson’s son, actually graduated from BMHS back in 2019. That didn’t matter to Byron.

“If you are a Husky, you are a Husky for life,” declared Bryon. “This is a good group of kids. They will help their teammates in any way they can whether they are on the team now or if they were on the team 15 years ago.”

On Friday, 17 Husky hockey players and their coach gathered at Stevenson’s Montgomerie Circle home to move boxes and furniture. About half of the group split off to work unloading at the couple’s new house. In about two and a half hours, they had the job completed.

“We don’t mess around,” Byron said.

Kindness karma

“They made it look like it was super easy,” Stevenson said.

She got choked up when she spoke about what their efforts meant to her, Will, Bronson and her daughter, Dylan.

“It was just so kind and generous. With COVID and everything that is going on it was just so nice and so kind,” Stevenson said. “I have been around these hockey boys for years and they are just straight-up good young men.”

Byron said the team’s effort is a reflection of who they are — a group that unites this entire community.

“I want people to know this team is a team for the whole community to get behind. We have kids from Eagle Valley High School, Battle Mountain High School, Vail Christian High School and Vail Mountain School,” he said.

So now, as the Huskies head into their 2020-21 season, they chalked up some extra good karma.

“They stepped up, showed up and got it done for Mindee,” Rawlings said. “And they did it with smile on their faces because that is what a team does.”