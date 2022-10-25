Open Enrollment Begins Nov. 1: Coloradans Have Options with Anthem

We all want good health, for ourselves and for our families. That’s why many of our choices are centered around how we improve our well-being. Taking the time to understand your health insurance options can help create a path to better health and wellness.

The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) open enrollment for health insurance begins Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15. To ensure you have coverage in 2023, it’s important to start looking now for a health plan that meets your needs and your budget. Some of you may still be grasping the recent news that your current insurance provider will no longer offer a health plan in Colorado. Selecting a new health plan can feel like a daunting task, but there are resources to help you choose the right plan.

Open enrollment begins November 1st, it’s important to start looking now for a health plan that meets your needs and your budget (Photo provided by Anthem BCBS)

Anthem health plans are available in every county

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem) has provided access to healthcare in Colorado for nearly 90 years, and we are the only insurer to offer health plans in every county. We have built relationships with local doctors and hospitals on the Western Slope to expand access to affordable, high-quality care to meet a wide range of needs. We’re available to help you through this process and share information about our provider networks– including Mountain Enhanced and Pathway – by calling 1-833-948-1448.

Support Local Journalism Donate



We are the only insurer to offer health plans in every county, with personal relationships expanding through the Western slope. (Photo provided by Anthem BCBS)

In addition to the assistance we can provide, HealthCare.Gov is a resource with information about the ACA and how you can be prepared to choose a plan. The ACA uses metal levels (Gold, Silver and Bronze) to categorize plans based on pricing levels, with Gold being the richest and Bronze the more affordable plans. Locally, Connect for Health Colorado is the state’s marketplace for comparing and selecting an individual health plan when enrollment begins. This is where you can compare all plan options in the county where you live.

Anthem is here to help answer any questions you might have about choosing the best plan for you. (Photo provided by Anthem BCBS)

Ways to keep costs down

With the cost of food, gas and utilities rising, many are feeling financial pressure, forcing them to make tough decisions. Choosing to forgo health coverage should not be one of them. Don’t assume health insurance will add financial pressure. Costs for a health plan may be more affordable than you think, and it will likely save you more money in the long run. The recent Inflation Reduction Act enhanced federal subsidies through 2025 to help keep costs down for those buying plans on the health exchange. If you haven’t qualified previously for a subsidy, check again as parameters and circumstances have changed.

Also, it’s important to remember health plans cover preventive health care at no cost to consumers — including no out-of-pocket costs. This includes important services such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and regular check-ups. Chronic health conditions that negatively impact quality of life and increase healthcare costs can often be prevented or managed through these early detection screenings .

Remember, if your current health plan provider is no longer an option in 2023, there are still other options. Anthem is here to help answer any questions you might have about choosing the best plan for you.