Open for Business: Action Jackson Auto
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, the Vail Daily has started the “Open for Business” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open.
You can also find our continuously updated list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.vaildaily.com.
To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at twenson@vaildaily.com for more information.
Name of Business: Action Jackson Auto
Physical Address: 41000 Hwy 6, Avon, CO 81620
Phone Number: (970) 949-5800
Email: support@actionjacksonauto.com
Support Local Journalism
Website: http://www.ActionJacksonAuto.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Full-service auto repair; brake repair; new tires (all-seasons).
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
Action Jackson Auto is fully-sanitizing vehicles, cars and trucks, and making people feel at home in a spacious, beautiful lounge.
How can the community support you?
Just visit our shop. As an essential service, we are 100% open and ready to serve our community. We’ll take care of your cars and alleviate your vehicle worries from oil changes to new tires and brakes.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
We post updates here: http://www.actionjacksonauto.com/contact
What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?
Action Jackson Auto has been fortunate to maintain our core team of auto mechanics and technicians. Wearing facemasks all day is tough for our mechanics because the work can be arduous, but it’s worth keeping people safe and sound on the roads.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
To make drop-off and pick-up of vehicles as simple as filling up your gas tank. We will continue to simplify and improve these two parts of our business so that customers have to wait less and are less worried!
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more