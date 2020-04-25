Open for Business: Action Jackson Auto

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, the Vail Daily has started the “Open for Business” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at twenson@vaildaily.com for more information.

Name of Business: Action Jackson Auto

Physical Address: 41000 Hwy 6, Avon, CO 81620

Phone Number: (970) 949-5800

Email: support@actionjacksonauto.com

Website: http://www.ActionJacksonAuto.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Full-service auto repair; brake repair; new tires (all-seasons).

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Action Jackson Auto is fully-sanitizing vehicles, cars and trucks, and making people feel at home in a spacious, beautiful lounge.

How can the community support you?

Just visit our shop. As an essential service, we are 100% open and ready to serve our community. We’ll take care of your cars and alleviate your vehicle worries from oil changes to new tires and brakes.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

We post updates here: http://www.actionjacksonauto.com/contact

What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?

Action Jackson Auto has been fortunate to maintain our core team of auto mechanics and technicians. Wearing facemasks all day is tough for our mechanics because the work can be arduous, but it’s worth keeping people safe and sound on the roads.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

To make drop-off and pick-up of vehicles as simple as filling up your gas tank. We will continue to simplify and improve these two parts of our business so that customers have to wait less and are less worried!