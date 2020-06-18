Open for Business: Alpine Arts Center

Alpine Arts Center is open for classes, art kits and pottery kits to-go, virtual classes and retail in its location at the Riverwalk in Edwards.

Photo courtesy of Alpine Arts Center

Name of business: Alpine Arts Center

Physical address: 280 Main St. C-101 Edwards

Phone number: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

In-studio classes, kids summer camps, drop-in art Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m., virtual classes, to-go art kits, paint pottery to-go, online art supply store, virtual events and team building events. Come on in and make something for Father’s Day and design something for dad.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are offering studio drop-ins and classes with social distancing. We have new outdoor tables and a liquor license that extends to the patio so customers can get creative and enjoy our new Art Bar. All staff will be wearing masks and following extra cleaning and sanitizing procedures, all classes can also be taken virtually if preferred. We have created to-go art kits and paint pottery to-go so that our customers can get creative at home. Our art supply store is also online now and purchases can be picked up curbside. The arts center and gallery have both fully reopened at this time.

How can the community support you?

We would love the community to support us by attending classes, inviting friends and family from across the country to join our programs, scheduling private art events for any celebrations and milestones, ordering to-go art kits, purchasing gift certificates on our website, ordering items from our Etsy site and scheduling private art lessons. There are many ways to show your support and we greatly appreciate it!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website, Instagram and Facebook posts.

What’s the response been?

Customers have loved the virtual art events. It is a unique way to gather with friends on a Zoom call and also have a creative experience that makes you forget about the news for a while. Our to-go art kits and art supplies have also been a hit! Now that we have reopened, customers are giving us positive feedback on our programs and our safety procedures. Kids in our art camps are loving the experience and we are happy to be able to provide a full summer of programming for all ages.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are welcoming drop-in customers back to the arts center and will continue with most of our normal summer offerings. We will continue to sell art supplies and to-go kits online, and will also continue virtual events as these have all been positive additions to our programming.