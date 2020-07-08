Open for Business: Altitude Bar and Grill
Name of business: Altitude Bar and Grill
Physical address: Evergreen Lodge 250 S. Frontage Rd. W. Vail, CO 81657
Phone number: 970-306-2619
Email: daver@evergreenvail.com
Website: http://www.evergreevail.com/dining
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are currently offering dining, patio and takeout service.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We have adjusted by practicing social distancing, employees face masks, frequent hand washing, sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning of common areas
How can the community support you?
They can support us by dining at our restaurant and ordering takeout.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Facebook is the best way to stay up to date
What’s the response been?
The response from locals and hotel guests have been great and we appreciate their support
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
The plans going to forward is to continue social distancing and sanitation as we protect our customers and hotel guests
