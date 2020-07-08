Open for Business: Altitude Bar and Grill

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Altitude Bar and Grill

Physical address: Evergreen Lodge 250 S. Frontage Rd. W. Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-306-2619

Email: daver@evergreenvail.com

Website: http://www.evergreevail.com/dining

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are currently offering dining, patio and takeout service.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have adjusted by practicing social distancing, employees face masks, frequent hand washing, sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning of common areas

How can the community support you?

They can support us by dining at our restaurant and ordering takeout.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Facebook is the best way to stay up to date

What’s the response been?

The response from locals and hotel guests have been great and we appreciate their support

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

The plans going to forward is to continue social distancing and sanitation as we protect our customers and hotel guests