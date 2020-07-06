Open for Business: Antlers at Vail

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Antlers at Vail

Physical address: 680 Lionshead Place Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-2471

Email: sales@antlersvail.com

Website: antlersvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Antlers at Vail is open for business with new health and hygiene processes in place.

In special appreciation of our local Eagle County residents, the Antlers at Vail is offering a highly discounted nightly rate of $149 for studios to one-bedroom condos with bunkrooms. Play tourist in Vail during May through September of 2020.

Enjoy the Antlers at Vail’s spacious condos with full kitchens, private balcony with grill, daily housekeeping, picturesque pool, complimentary Wi-Fi and fantastic location footsteps from the mountain and easy access to all Vail has to offer.

Splash in the creekside heated pool with two natural rock hot tubs, views of the mountain and river. Take a hike or bike ride up Vail Mountain. Or, cruise the bike path along the river to play at Pirate Ship Park, with a stop at Sunbird Park. Fish or just enjoy the sounds of the river. In the evening savor dinner on the patio of your favorite Vail restaurant or grill on your own private Antlers balcony with views of the mountain.

Use code ” LOCALSLOVE” when booking at antlersvail.com to receive this special rate. Please bring local ID to show at check-in.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

For summer 2020 we have created a no-penalty cancellation policy when reservations are canceled 48 hours or more prior to arrival. In addition, we’ve implemented new health and safety protocols that include the American Hotel Lodging Association approved cleaning process. We are leaving rooms empty 72 hours between guests, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces several times a day, and more.

How can the community support you?

Come and enjoy a staycation at the Antlers at Vail!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

All of the above. We keep our website (https://www.antlersvail.com/eagle-county-resident-rate/) up to date and the best pricing can be found right there in our booking engine. But we also have fun videos and other information on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

What’s the response been?

We are seeing summer bookings start to come in and our homeowners and guests are excited to be able to return to Vail. Since we just announced the special Eagle County resident rate, we are looking forward to hosting our local community here in the near future. Of course, our employees are glad to be working, and in a safe environment.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We have the necessary health and safety processes in place to welcome guests back to Vail for a summer of outdoor fun in a safe environment. We’ve already seen an uptick in bookings and are looking forward to bringing back our repeat guests whom we consider a part of our family.