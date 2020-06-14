Open for Business: Avalon Clothing Company

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Avalon Clothing Company

Physical address: Vail: 675 Lionshead Place, Vail CO 91657, Beaver Creek: 61 Avondale Lane C-2, Beaver Creek, CO 81620

Phone number: Vail 970-476-4112, Beaver Creek 970-845-9700

Email: info@avalonclothingcompany.com

Website: http://www.avalonclothingcompany.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We have fresh spring collections available for both men and women in the store and online. Father’s Day is right around the corner and we have tons of great gift ideas ranging from colognes and handmade bracelets to shirts for every occasion. We also offer gift cards and now through June 21, we have a special deal for Father’s Day. We are offering a $500 gift card discounted to a purchase price of $450. Call us to purchase one now!

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have added numerous shopping options, including no obligation shop at home gift baskets, free online delivery, curbside pickup, and contact-free local delivery to your doorstep. We are offering returns on all merchandise within our return window so that customers have the ease of trying on at home and deciding what they like. In addition to the above, we are happy to offer private shopping appointments. All you need to do is call or email us. Both our Vail and Beaver Creek locations are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and avalonclothingcompany.com is available 24/7.

We offer a safe shopping environment and strictly follow all state and county guidelines. If you don’t have a mask to wear, we will provide you one for free.

How can the community support you?

The community can help support us by shopping online, in store, and spreading the word about Avalon being open for business. In addition to the above we are offering discounted gift cards that do not expire for 12 months and can be used online or in store! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to be eligible to win a $500 gift card at the end of each month.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

The best way to stay up to date with Avalon is to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and to subscribe to our website.

What has the response been?

The response has been extremely positive from customers and employees. Everyone is ready to be out, enjoying our beautiful valley. Locals have started trickling in and shopping now that we are open full time. As we have been reaching out to our clients during the lockdown, we have had unbelievable support as we have expanded our website and elevated our presence on social media. We expect many of our regular clients to be visiting the valley soon. We are grateful for everyone who has shown us such tremendous support.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are now open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through the summer and will continue to offer the Vail Valley’s best shopping experience while keeping our customers and staff safe. We expect Facebook and Instagram to be an extra tool to stay connected with our clients near and far as we experience the new normal together.