Open for Business: Avon Frame Shoppe
Physical address: 281 Metcalf Road, Unit 205 Avon, CO 81620
Phone number: 970-845-9556
Email: wpt@avonframeshoppe.com
Website: avonframeshoppe.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
The Avon Frame Shoppe offers custom fine art and poster framing as well as mirrors.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times
To ensure everyone’s safety, we will be allowing one customer in the shop at a time. Asking our customers to wear masks, bring your own or one can be provided. We will also, of course, be wearing masks and doing our best to keep an appropriate distance. Business hours may vary, so we recommend calling ahead.
How can the community support you?
Schedule an appointment. After months of staring at the same old walls, let us help you shake things up and get a fresh take on old favorites or new art!
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Every piece of art combined with each client makes for very personalized offerings. Follow us on our Instagram page: avonframe
What’s the response been?
We’ve been very lucky to have so many supportive clients.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We will be following all state and local guidelines for everyone’s health and safety.
