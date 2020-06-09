Open for Business: Avon Frame Shoppe

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Avon Frame Shoppe

Physical address: 281 Metcalf Road, Unit 205 Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-845-9556

Email: wpt@avonframeshoppe.com

Website: avonframeshoppe.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The Avon Frame Shoppe offers custom fine art and poster framing as well as mirrors.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times

To ensure everyone’s safety, we will be allowing one customer in the shop at a time. Asking our customers to wear masks, bring your own or one can be provided. We will also, of course, be wearing masks and doing our best to keep an appropriate distance. Business hours may vary, so we recommend calling ahead.

How can the community support you?

Schedule an appointment. After months of staring at the same old walls, let us help you shake things up and get a fresh take on old favorites or new art!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Every piece of art combined with each client makes for very personalized offerings. Follow us on our Instagram page: avonframe

What’s the response been?

We’ve been very lucky to have so many supportive clients.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will be following all state and local guidelines for everyone’s health and safety.