Open for Business: Big Bear Bistro

Name of business: Big Bear Bistro

Physical address: 297 Hanson Ranch Road Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-445-1007

Email: info@bigbearbistro.com

Website: bigbearbistro.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering all of our delicious and natural coffees, breakfast, lunch, crêpes, salads, and après items all day, many of which are organic, vegetarian or vegan. We also offer drinks, beer and wine to drink in or go as well. Check our website for our menu and operating hours.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have always offered takeout and delivery in Vail and have remained open during the lockdown. We have limited indoor sit-down service, but have an expanded, sunny outdoor seating area, and have implemented all COVID-19 precautions. We’re also offering a free aluminum water bottle with every order of four breakfasts, sandwiches or salads.



How can the community support you?

Stop on in or please order takeout or delivery and consider us for your outdoor hikes, biking or other activities while social distancing. Order ahead via phone, and we’ll walk the order out to your car at the Hanson Ranch Road. We also offer gift certificates for you or surprise and delight your friends, family or your favorite service providers with a gift certificate. Thanks for your business!



What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

The online menu is a great place to start and can be found at bigbearbistro.com. You can also call us at 970-445-1007 for up-to-date information or check our Facebook page at facebook.com/bigbearbistrovail. We now also offer online ordering.

What’s the response been?

People thank us daily for remaining open. We’ve been pretty much the only breakfast and lunch place open in Vail Village for the duration of the pandemic and our employees are thankful they have work!



What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? We plan to continue as a great source for takeout, increase our delivery volume and have implemented online mobile ordering. We are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and as demand increases our hours will expand. Our website will reflect up-to-date operating hours. We’re also considering adding dinner items, as our chefs are talented and restless!