Open for Business: Bol Vail
Name of business: Bol Vail
Physical address: 141 East Meadow Drive Suite 113 Vail, CO 81657
Phone number: 970-476-5300
Email: info@bolvail.com
Website: bolvail.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Bol is offering dining inside or on our patio and takeout orders. We also have bowling, lawn games and small group events.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
Employees are required to wear facemasks, we are frequently disinfecting common areas and have multiple hand sanitizing stations. We also have online ordering and payment options.
How can the community support you?
The community can support us by dining with us, bowling, getting takeout orders and purchasing gift cards.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
To stay up to date on the happenings at Bol go to our website and our Facebook page.
What’s the response been?
The response from our customer has been great! We opened on May 29 and business was good and the feedback from customers has been great on social media.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
The plans going forward are to continue social distancing and following Eagle County guidelines so we can provide a safe and fun environment for our customers.
