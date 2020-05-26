Open for Business: Bonfire Brewing
Name of business: Bonfire Brewing
Physical address: 127 W. 2nd St. Eagle, CO 81637
Phone number: 970-306-7113
Email: info@bonfirebrewing.com
Website: bonfirebrewing.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Limited capacity but otherwise “normal” operations at the taproom, along with to-go, curbside pickup and home delivery of delicious beer throughout the valley daily. We continue to serve our liquor store, restaurant and grocery partners as well, and we are hosting a food truck occasionally.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We now offer a slick online ordering system to make the remote beer buying process simple and easy. Customers can choose contact-free curbside pickup or same-day home delivery if ordered before 4 p.m. Just this week we began serving customers in-person again for the first time since mid-March. We have implemented a variety of measures, including additional outdoor seating, to provide as safe an environment as possible for our community.
How can the community support you?
We’re very grateful that we’re still able to generate some revenue through to-go beer sales and now limited taproom operations. One of the challenges we’re facing is that we have quite a few kegs that may spoil if the pandemic stretches on. If you have a kegerator, consider keeping it stocked with kegs from your local breweries. Growlers and crowlers are also a great way to help us move through the draft beer backlog. In addition, gift card and swag sales, including a custom t-shirt with sales benefiting our staff are available via http://www.bonfirebrewing.com.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Facebook.com/bonfirebrewing and our website.
What’s the response been?
Our community has been beyond supportive over the past few months and that includes our staff. Everyone has managed to remain productive in some shape or form, with our most recent efforts focused on improvements to the Second Street side of the taproom to create additional patio space. There are some customers that seem to find a way to support us every single day, some that have made anonymous donations to our team and many that have reached out to simply ask how they can help. Despite the need to stay further apart from one another, our team has become much closer as we’ve had the opportunity to work together on projects we otherwise wouldn’t have time for, and to tackle problems collaboratively.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? Survive, adapt and grow. We’ve proven we can keep going, despite losing 70% of our business and that is motivating for all of us because it means we’ve created something worth saving. We’ll find a way to provide a safe and rewarding experience at the taproom, no matter how many people are allowed to come through the doors. Local breweries will be an important piece of the economic recovery nationwide as they continue to serve as community hubs and sustainable manufacturers that create good jobs.
