Open for Business: Boone’s Wine and Spirits

Name of business: Boone’s Wine and Spirits

Physical address: 65 Market St. Eagle, CO 81631

Phone number: 970-328-9463

Email: info@booneswineandspirits.com

Website: http://www.booneswineandspirits.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Everything we always have! We’ve got an excellent selection of wine, spirits, beer and fun accessories. Shop in-store, online or via our app. You can call in your order too. Then pull into our numbered spots for easy pickup! We also offer next day delivery Tuesdays through Fridays.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Boone’s has made sure to maintain a clean facility and use masks to protect our customers when we have contact. Our online store and app have become essential business tools and helped customers easily get what they need. We’ve numbered our parking spots up front for easy quick curbside pickup. We are also offering next day delivery Tuesday through Friday to bring our excellent selection right to the customer’s door.

How can the community support you?

Keep on coming by! Summer is here! And even if we have to sit six feet apart, it’s the perfect time for summer drinks to start making their way to our patios and tables. Don’t forget Boone’s for those little fun gifts and accessories for any special occasion. We can set you up with a great gift!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website, email list and our Facebook page.

What’s the response been?

Everyone has been great. One of our customers told us they wish everyone’s curbside pickup ran as smoothly as ours did. With so many things in flux and changing, we’re proud to say one thing that hasn’t changed is our superior customer service!

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

Our doors are back open! We have a safe and healthy store for our great customers. We ask people to wear masks. We also have hand sanitizer available and an easy checkout line to facilitate social distancing and safety for our staff and customers.