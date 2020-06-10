Open for Business: Bubbles Day Spa
Name of business: Bubbles Day Spa
Physical address: 150 E. Beaver Creek Blvd 102-B Avon, Colorado 81620
Phone number: 970-445-2626
Email: bubblesdayspaavon@gmail.com
Website: bubblesdayspa.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are offering massage, waxing, lash lift, brow and lash tint, spray tanning, body treatments as well as free skincare consultation. We are open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
Bubbles Day Spa is following all protocols and guidelines for cleaning and sanitation procedures from the town of Avon and DORA. We are making sure everyone that enters our doors wears a mask at all times including when we are providing our services. Hand sanitizer is provided. We are using disposable items for each client.
How can the community support you?
We are offering our Bubbletastic Membership for only $67 per month. People can also support us by purchasing gift certificates, buying our skincare retail line and the most important way to support us is to schedule an appointment and get to know our little family.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
People can find us our Facebook page: @bubblesdayspa, Instagram: bubblesdayspa and website bubblesdayspa.com.
What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?
Our community is ready to get out, they need massages and they understand we have had to make a lot of changes to perform them. Currently, we are not able to offer facials at this time, we are hoping to do so in July. Our employees are ready they want to work and we are healthy.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We are here to provide the best service in the Vail Valley no matter what happens in the future. We will be working hard to adapt and support our community in any way we can. We have always had great protocols in cleaning and sanitation and will continue these practices. We are hoping to provide our full menu soon. No matter what happens, we will always work really hard to keep growing.
