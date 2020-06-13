Open for Business: Cohabit Podtel
Name of business: Cohabit Podtel
Physical address: 24 Chapel Place Avon, CO 81620
Phone number: 248-79-4290
Email: carryn@cohabitpodhotel.com
Website: cohabitpodtel.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We offer affordable lodging to visitors to the Vail Valley. We have 27 custom, private sleep pods. Each pod can accommodate two people. The rest of our facilities are shared, like restrooms, shower suites, locker room, kitchenette, lounge and lobby. Cohabit merges the social elements of a hostel with the privacy of a boutique hotel.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are following all COVID-19 guidelines for Eagle County. Cohabit Podtel is only operating at a maximum occupancy of 50%. The hotel is cleaned and disinfected daily.
How can the community support you?
Spread the word about our new pod hotel to family, friends, and anyone who might be visiting the valley that needs a cool, new place to stay.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Visit our Facebook and Instagram pages and our website.
What’s the response been?
We received such an overwhelmingly positive response from guests during our brief opening before the pandemic. We continue to receive great feedback about our prime location, clean hotel, affordable accommodations and friendly staff since reopening this week.
