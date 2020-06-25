Open for Business: Continental Divide and Point Breeze Cabins

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of Business: Continental Divide and Point Breeze Cabins

Physical address: Tennessee Pass

Phone number: 970-925-5775

Website: http://www.huts.org

What goods or services are you offering?

We have two cabins, Continental Divide and Point Breeze, which are members of the 10th Mountain Huts. These cabins are located on Tennessee Pass and are 21 miles south of Minturn on Highway 24, about a 35-minute drive. These two cabins are available for nightly rentals. Each cabin sleeps eight people and they are designed for single-party use. The cabins provide easy access to multiple hiking and mountain bike trails, a campfire area, an authentic tipi, remnants of a historic mine and extensive forest to explore.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are single-party use cabins, primarily families. We have upgraded furnishings for safety and use cleaning and health measures as approved by Lake County.

How can the community support you?

Rent a night or two by calling 970-925-5775 or going to huts.org for availability. When you rent, invite another family to join you by having them rent the second cabin.

What is the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Join the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association, $35.00 annually for email updates or text Lee Rimel, 970-390-4256.

What has the response been?

Excellent. Many nights are reserved. Most people are renting two nights to provide adequate time for experiencing all of the trails including the Colorado/Continental Divide Trail, which traverses the Continental Divide. The trail from Tennessee Pass to Camp Hale is a classic mountain bike ride. The Mitchell Loop Trail offers lush forest, old beaver ponds and a chance to view moose. It is a superior hike and a cherished mountain bike ride. Hike or ride clockwise!

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue to provide a backcountry experience with the comfort of a fully equipped cabin for guests’ security and comfort.