Open for Business: Eagle Climbing and Fitness

Name of Business: Eagle Climbing and Fitness

Physical address: 700 Chambers Ave., A7 Eagle, CO 81631

Phone number: 970-328-0893

Email: info@eagleclimbing.com

Website: eagleclimbing.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are excited to offer climbing, yoga and fitness for all ages and abilities. We have adult climbing workshops, fitness and yoga classes and are looking to add more yoga classes soon. We have kids climbing day camps every weekday throughout the summer.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We’ve implemented several social distancing, hygiene and personal responsibility measures throughout our facility adhering to the county’s Public Health Order. We are requiring that all participants read and sign our guidelines to show understanding and commitment to following our new procedures. We’ve also set up an online reservation system for members and guests to participate in climbing, yoga or fitness offerings.

How can the community support you?

Come on in and enjoy climbing again or for the first time! New customers can purchase gift certificates, punch cards, memberships or day passes. Old members can unfreeze or renew their memberships. And we’d love to see new faces in our classes, workshops and day camps!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Check out our website and social media: (instagram.com/eagleclimbing and facebook.com/eagleclimbing) or just give us a call.

What’s the response been?

People are so grateful that we’re open again. People are excited to climb, learn new skills in our workshops, and parents are incredibly psyched that we’re offering day camps. We are so thankful to everyone who helped support us through our closure and continue to support us now that we’ve reopened.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue building strength in our community by creating and offering responsible classes, workshops, and camps, while collaborating with the Health Dept. to maintain appropriate protocols as we move through the Transition Trail Map. Our goal is to keep our community healthy, happy and strong!