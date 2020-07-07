Open for Business: EagleVail Swimming Pool

The EagleVail Swimming Pool has implemented an online booking system that allows the guest to reserve a specific picnic area with accompanying pool section.

Photo courtesy of EagleVail Swimming Pool

Name of business: EagleVail Swimming Pool

Physical address: 450 Eagle Road, Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-949-1203

Email: swimmingpool@eaglevail.org

Website: eaglevail.org

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

The EagleVail Swimming Pool offers lap swimming, swim team, swim school and recreation swimming.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

The pool is divided into seven different sections for recreational swimming. There are two sessions per day. We have implemented an online booking system that allows the guest to reserve a specific picnic area with the accompanying pool section. The picnic areas and pool sections allow the guest to maintain six feet distance at all times. All guests shower before entering the pool. Every picnic area and any multi-touch surface areas are cleaned by pool staff between sessions.

Lap swimming reservations are set up to allow a maximum of two people per lane. Swimmers are encouraged to start at opposite ends of the pool and to shower before entering the pool. Swim team is being offered this summer with a limited number of participants. There are no spaces available. Swim school is being offered with parents involved in the water as part of the lesson. The Saturday sessions start July 11 at 10 a.m. Space is available. Please go to eaglevail.org to learn more.

How can the community support you?

Please go to eaglevail.org and pre-book a time at the pool. We do not take drop-ins.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our website is the best source of information regarding the pool. We also have regular postings on Facebook and a weekly email blast. Please spread the word!

What’s the response been?

The guests are very happy to see the cleanliness and organization at the pool. We have had feedback from cancer patients, pregnant ladies, local and visiting families that is a pleasure to use the facility.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

This summer we will most likely stay as we are. There has been an increase in COVID cases in Eagle County and we intend to continue to provide a safe and friendly environment for swimmers.