Open for Business: Edwards Corner Farmers Market
Name of business: Edwards Corner Farmers Market
Physical address: 56 Edwards Village Blvd. Edwards, CO 81632
Phone number: 970-926-6226
Email: office@remonov.com
Website: edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com
Support Local Journalism
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are happy to have the Edwards Corner Farmers Market running again this summer. We’ll have 15 vendors every Saturday through Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will be featuring locally grown fresh produce, meats and eggs along with a local massage therapist, tamale vendor and more.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
The Edwards Corner Farmers Market will be adhering to both State of Colorado and Eagle County COVID-19 regulations including mandatory face masks and one-way traffic flow.
How can the community support you?
Support our local vendors by attending this year.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
You can keep up to date by visiting us at https://www.edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com/
What’s the response been?
Our local Eagle Valley community is excited for the Edwards Farmers Market to return this year after a long COVID-19 pause which obviously has created a new normal that we will have to live with for a while.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
See more