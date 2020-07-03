Open for Business: Edwards Corner Farmers Market

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Edwards Corner Farmers Market

Physical address: 56 Edwards Village Blvd. Edwards, CO 81632

Phone number: 970-926-6226

Email: office@remonov.com

Website: edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are happy to have the Edwards Corner Farmers Market running again this summer. We’ll have 15 vendors every Saturday through Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will be featuring locally grown fresh produce, meats and eggs along with a local massage therapist, tamale vendor and more.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

The Edwards Corner Farmers Market will be adhering to both State of Colorado and Eagle County COVID-19 regulations including mandatory face masks and one-way traffic flow.

How can the community support you?

Support our local vendors by attending this year.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

You can keep up to date by visiting us at https://www.edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com/

What’s the response been?

Our local Eagle Valley community is excited for the Edwards Farmers Market to return this year after a long COVID-19 pause which obviously has created a new normal that we will have to live with for a while.