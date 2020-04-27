Open for Business: Ein Prosit

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, the Vail Daily has started the “Open for Business” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at twenson@vaildaily.com for more information.

Name: Ein Prosit Fine Beers and Sausages

Physical Address: 82 E. Beaver Creek Blvd. Unit 108 Avon, CO 81620

Phone: (970) 949-7300

Website: http://www.einprosit.net

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering curbside pickup and takeout. We are open 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are offering our amazing selection of draft beer to go. Buy a growler or bring in your own. We are offering 25% takeout beer and wine and 10% off all food orders. Try our new “Take Home and Cook Party Pack” for four (four sausages, rolls, two sides and a pretzel for $23.50). We are adding specials all the time.

How can the community support you?

The community can support us by ordering curbside, takeout or buying gift certificates.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Our most current information is available on our Facebook page: Prosit-Avon (https://www.facebook.com/einprositavon/)

What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?

People are excited to have access to our European draft beers to go. They have been asking for years.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We look forward to hosting our guests on our outdoor biergarden as soon as restrictions allow.