Open for Business: El Sabor

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: El Sabor

Physical address: 660 Lionshead Place

Phone number: 970-477-4410

Email: elsaboroffice@gmail.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.elsaborvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are offering to-go food and beverages Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please visit our website at http://www.elsaborvail.com to order online.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We have built an online ordering platform to allow contactless payment and ordering online.

How can the community support you?

Please order some takeout online! The more business we have the more employees we can get back to work.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Instagram is the best option for keeping up with our daily specials.

What’s the response been?

The response has been great. We’ve lowered our prices and still offer fantastic food. We have been doing daily specials that the locals love including tacos al pastor, birria ramen and camarones del diablo.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? We have been working on some plans for our future that work with the online ordering system. We’ve also been creating a warm restaurant environment allowing for social distancing practices and developing new sanitary guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe.