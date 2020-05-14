Open for Business: El Sabor
Name of business: El Sabor
Physical address: 660 Lionshead Place
Phone number: 970-477-4410
Email: elsaboroffice@gmail.com
Website: http://www.elsaborvail.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are offering to-go food and beverages Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please visit our website at http://www.elsaborvail.com to order online.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We have built an online ordering platform to allow contactless payment and ordering online.
How can the community support you?
Please order some takeout online! The more business we have the more employees we can get back to work.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Instagram is the best option for keeping up with our daily specials.
What’s the response been?
The response has been great. We’ve lowered our prices and still offer fantastic food. We have been doing daily specials that the locals love including tacos al pastor, birria ramen and camarones del diablo.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? We have been working on some plans for our future that work with the online ordering system. We’ve also been creating a warm restaurant environment allowing for social distancing practices and developing new sanitary guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe.
