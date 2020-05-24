Open for Business: El Segundo
Name of business: El Segundo
Physical address: 223 Gore Creek Drive Vail
Phone number: 970-763-5470
Email: elsegundovail@gmail.com
Support Local Journalism
Website: www.elsegundovail.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We’re doing a limited menu, but it stall has everyone favorites, tacos, margaritas, fajitas. We will have our deck open with proper social distancing in place. We will also be opening the dining room, closer to 30% of capacity versus the allowed 50%. We just want people to feel safe and comfortable while beginning to dine out again. We believe people’s comfort level is very important to dictate the next phase of business for restaurants.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We’re only doing takeout, but a “no contact takeout.” We’re offer a curbside service also, allowing our customer to stay in their cars if they desire.
How can the community support you?
Eat tacos and drink margaritas!
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Our Facebook page will be the most up to date, followed with information on our website.
What’s the response been?
It’s been so exciting to get back to work and see all of our good friends and customers again!
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? We’re staying very flexible, as it seems something changes every day with rules and regulations. We will continue to evolve as our industry evolves. Not sure what the future holds, but people will always need places to eat, drink, gather and celebrate.
