Open for Business: Equilibrium Physical Therapy

Equilibrium Physical Therapy is offering one-on-one physical therapy sessions as well as Telehealth services.

Name of business: Equilibrium Physical Therapy

Physical address: 122 Main Street, Minturn, CO 81645

Phone number: 970-306-6443

Email: carrie@equilibriumptco.com

Website: equilibriumptco.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

I am a physical therapist and a board-certified orthopedic specialist. I offer one-on-one sessions for individuals who are injured, recovering from surgery, or just interested in improving their physical fitness and movement quality. These sessions can be in-person (on a case by case basis) or provided virtually via telehealth.

I accept Medicare, Workers Comp, and am out of network with commercial insurance but offer competitive rates and packages.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

I have been providing telehealth (virtual) sessions, for both new and existing patients. This format eliminates risk from personal contact while guiding people in moving forward with their recovery and care. It allows me to engage with my patients about their progress, deliver education about safe and effective changes to their exercise and activities, as well as demonstrate pain relief techniques.

For in-person sessions, I am operating under the advised medical precautions which include both the therapist and patient wearing a mask, use of EPA-approved sanitation products, gloves, and only having one patient in the space at a time. I will not conduct an in-person session with anyone who has had any symptoms of COVID, tested positive, or been in contact with someone who has tested positive in the past 2 weeks. Additionally, I will stay out of the office if I myself fit any of these criteria.

I am also posting exercise ideas and progressions for free on my social media accounts and via my YouTube page, as well as updating my blog on my website, to keep the community engaged and informed.

How can the community support you?

Schedule an appointment on my website or give me a call to discuss your situation. I am providing free 15-minute virtual consults to determine if working together either in person or in a virtual format is a good fit.

Gift certificates and packages that do not expire are also available. You can support me at no cost by following me on social media.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/Doctoreckpt/, Instagram @doctoreckpt, website http://www.equilibriumptco.com, and blog https://www.equilibriumptco.com/blog-1 as well as subscribe to my newsletter by emailing me at carrie@equilibriumptco.com.

What’s the response been?

My patients who have worked with me via Telehealth calls have been grateful to have the guidance while staying at home and not exposing themselves by going in public. It is surprising to some how much you can accomplish over video.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

I plan to continue to operate by providing focused one-on-one sessions with an emphasis on quality time and minimal distraction. This has been my model since I opened the practice last summer and fits well with our new “normal.” I do not have more than one patient in the clinic at a time and will continue to clean thoroughly between each appointment. Additionally, I will continue to offer Telehealth services indefinitely.