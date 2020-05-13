Open for Business: Garfinkel’s
Name of business: Garfinkel’s
Physical address: 536 E. Lionshead Circle Vail, CO 81657
Phone number: 970-476-3789
Email: Garfsofficevail@gmail.com
Website: http://www.garfsvail.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Take out and delivery
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
Started an online ordering portal for contactless payment and ordering.
How can the community support you?
Order take out or buy a gift card online for later use or to give to a friend.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Facebook, website and Instagram
What’s the response been?
People just seem happy to have something open it helps them break the monotony of stay home orders.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? Our methods of operating are going to change to accommodate the new protocols that will be in place as we get back to normal life.
