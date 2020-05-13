Open for Business: Garfinkel’s

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Garfinkel’s

Physical address: 536 E. Lionshead Circle Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-3789

Email: Garfsofficevail@gmail.com

Website: http://www.garfsvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Take out and delivery

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Started an online ordering portal for contactless payment and ordering.

How can the community support you?

Order take out or buy a gift card online for later use or to give to a friend.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Facebook, website and Instagram

What’s the response been?

People just seem happy to have something open it helps them break the monotony of stay home orders.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves? Our methods of operating are going to change to accommodate the new protocols that will be in place as we get back to normal life.