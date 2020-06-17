Open for Business: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Name of business: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park
Physical address: 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd. Glenwood Springs, CO
Phone number: 970-945-4228
Email: info@glenwoodcaverns.com
Website: http://www.glenwoodcaverns.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Outdoor family fun and adventure at America’s only mountaintop theme park. We have one-of-a-kind thrill rides and an array of family-friendly attractions. Both of our walking cave tours are available and our restaurant and viewing decks are open.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
Safety for our guests is our number one priority. We’ve initiated all government health and safety protocols that will promote safe distancing such as reservation-only entry times to spread out gondola access times to the park. Gondola cabins will be limited to individuals and family groups. Touchless transaction whenever possible, frequent cleaning of common touchpoints and hand sanitizing stations throughout the park. Please note: a face covering is required.
How can the community support you?
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is by definition an outdoor experience, so it’s a great way to finally get out and spend some quality fun time with family and friends. Plan a day to visit, schedule your time for entry and come visit! Tickets available at MtnTopPark.com.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Go to our website or check out our Facebook and other social pages you can link directly from our website. Or, just give us a call.
What’s the response been?
We had been inundated with calls and emails asking about when we will open and now that we are, the response has been fantastic. We’ve got such diverse offerings, from thrill rides to kids’ attractions and our amazing cave tours. We really do have something for everyone, whether it’s families or individuals looking to take in incredible views and a nice meal.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
The park encompasses a large area atop Iron Mountain so accommodating social distancing should not be an issue. All of this will be apparent with limited capacity at all of our attractions and rides, as well as our restaurant and gift shop.
