Open for Business: High Country Healing

What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are offering the same great selection of flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals that we always have.
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We had sneeze guards installed so customers can now enter and shop with a budtender, as well as offering curbside pickup for orders that are placed and paid for over the phone or internet.
How can the community support you?
Thank you for your continued patience with us. We are working on getting the shop back to some sort of normalcy soon.
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Check our Instagram (@Hichcountryhealing_Vail) or call us at 970-470-4794.
What’s the response been?
There are warranted frustrations from customers and employees. These are demanding times, but at the end of the day, I think everyone is thankful that we’re still open and able to do business no matter the capacity.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We will soon be moving to full hours.
