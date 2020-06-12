Open for Business: Home Outfitters
Name of business: Home Outfitters
Physical address: 240 Chapel Place #127 Avon, CO 81620
Phone number: 970-476-1320
Email: info@homeoutfittersvail.com
Support Local Journalism
Website: http://www.homeoutfittersvail.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
We are so excited to be open again and are back doing what we love! For now, we ask that our customers wear a mask (we have some great looking ones if they don’t have their own).
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are keeping the number of customers in the store to a minimum, offering hand sanitizer when they walk in and we clean all surfaces several times a day.
How can the community support you?
By continuing to be patient with these new rules. It’s all new to us as well!
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram or call the store. We are happy to answer any questions or concerns you may have.
What’s the response been?
We work with designers as well as our retail customers and they understand that our manufacturers have all been closed for weeks and are just reopening. Their staffing is minimal but they want to get back to doing what they do well, too. Everyone has been very understanding.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We will continue to monitor what Eagle County is advising. It seems the rules change every other day but with us all wearing masks, washing our hands and sanitizing the store, all we can do is keep a great attitude and know that we will go back to enjoying every wonderful aspect of this valley.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User