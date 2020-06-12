Open for Business: Home Outfitters

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In an effort to keep the community informed, the Open for Business feature will profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. You can find a list of businesses that are operating, including their hours and offerings, at vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at tswenson@vaildaily.com

Name of business: Home Outfitters

Physical address: 240 Chapel Place #127 Avon, CO 81620

Phone number: 970-476-1320

Email: info@homeoutfittersvail.com

Website: http://www.homeoutfittersvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

We are so excited to be open again and are back doing what we love! For now, we ask that our customers wear a mask (we have some great looking ones if they don’t have their own).

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are keeping the number of customers in the store to a minimum, offering hand sanitizer when they walk in and we clean all surfaces several times a day.

How can the community support you?

By continuing to be patient with these new rules. It’s all new to us as well!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram or call the store. We are happy to answer any questions or concerns you may have.

What’s the response been?

We work with designers as well as our retail customers and they understand that our manufacturers have all been closed for weeks and are just reopening. Their staffing is minimal but they want to get back to doing what they do well, too. Everyone has been very understanding.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We will continue to monitor what Eagle County is advising. It seems the rules change every other day but with us all wearing masks, washing our hands and sanitizing the store, all we can do is keep a great attitude and know that we will go back to enjoying every wonderful aspect of this valley.