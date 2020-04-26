Open for Business: Hygge Life
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Name of Business: Hygge Life
Physical Address: 41149 US Hwy 6, EagleVail
Phone Number: 970-331-5745
Email: info@hyggelife.com
Website: http://www.hyggelife.com
What goods or services are you offering at this time?
Our online shop is open and we are offering curbside pick-up at the shop. We also launched a series of ‘Hygge at Home’ and Mother’s Day Gift Boxes that we gift wrap and ship to your loved ones to boost their spirits. The Gift Boxes ship anywhere in the US for free!
How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?
We are now offering curbside pick-up at the shop. Just give us a call or email to place an order and arrange a time for pick-up!
How can the community support you?
Shop online and place orders for pick-up or buy gift cards to use in the Shop or Café once we re-open. Thank you for your support!
What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?
Instagram: @hyggelife, https://www.instagram.com/hyggelife/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehyggelife/
What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?
The Vail Valley community has been loving the pick-up option and they are also enjoying sending our comforting Hygge Gift Boxes to their loved ones near and far.
What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?
We hope to reopen the Shop and the Café again soon and will be continuing to take the health and well-being of our Hygge Life family and the community seriously. We are also excited to open the Café patio window for to-go coffees sometime soon!
