Open for Business: Hygge Life

Co-Owners Koen van Renswoude and Alexandrea Gove stand in front of Hygge Life in Eagle-Vail. Hygge Life is currently offering online shopping and curbside pickup locally. Check out some of their specialty gift boxes that they will ship anywhere in the U.S. for free.

Photo courtesy of Hygge Life

OPEN FOR BUSINESS In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, the Vail Daily has started the “Open for Business” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.vaildaily.com. To be featured as a business profile, email Tricia Swenson at twenson@vaildaily.com for more information.

Name of Business: Hygge Life

Physical Address: 41149 US Hwy 6, EagleVail

Phone Number: 970-331-5745

Email: info@hyggelife.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Website: http://www.hyggelife.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Our online shop is open and we are offering curbside pick-up at the shop. We also launched a series of ‘Hygge at Home’ and Mother’s Day Gift Boxes that we gift wrap and ship to your loved ones to boost their spirits. The Gift Boxes ship anywhere in the US for free!

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

We are now offering curbside pick-up at the shop. Just give us a call or email to place an order and arrange a time for pick-up!

How can the community support you?

Shop online and place orders for pick-up or buy gift cards to use in the Shop or Café once we re-open. Thank you for your support!

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Instagram: @hyggelife, https://www.instagram.com/hyggelife/ or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehyggelife/

What’s the response been? What comments have you heard from the public or from your employees?

The Vail Valley community has been loving the pick-up option and they are also enjoying sending our comforting Hygge Gift Boxes to their loved ones near and far.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We hope to reopen the Shop and the Café again soon and will be continuing to take the health and well-being of our Hygge Life family and the community seriously. We are also excited to open the Café patio window for to-go coffees sometime soon!